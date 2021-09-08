Ohio murder-suicide leaves 2 kids, 2 adults dead: police

If you or someone you know is having thoughts of suicide, please contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255).

Two adults and two kids were discovered shot to death inside an Ohio home in what police suspect was a murder-suicide, officials recently announced.

Officers from the Avon Lake Police Department were called just after 1:15 p.m. local time Tuesday for a welfare check at a home on English Turn. They arrived and encountered "a suspicious condition inside" the home, at which point they called detectives to the scene, the department said in a Tuesday press release.

OHIO POLICE LOOKING FOR SUSPECTS IN DRIVE BY SHOOTING OF OFFICERS

Investigators went into the home and discovered four people, including two kids, dead from apparent gunshot wounds, police said. Authorities have not yet released the ages or identities of the victims. They also did not say if all four victims were related or what prompted the welfare check.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Avon Lake is located approximately 17 miles west of Cleveland.

Police and the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation are investigating.