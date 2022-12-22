Expand / Collapse search
Ohio
Published

Ohio kidnapping suspected arrested, 5-month-old boy still missing

The FBI is offering $10,000 reward for information locating the baby.

Chris Eberhart
By Chris Eberhart | Fox News
A woman accused of stealing a car with twin 5-month-old boys from a Columbus, Ohio, restaurant was arrested in Indianapolis Thursday evening, but one of the boys is still missing.

Kasson Thomas and his twin brother were in the backseat of their mom's 2010 Honda Accord when police said Nalah Jackson allegedly stole the car Tuesday night while their mom filled a DoorDash order.

One of the boys was found at Dayton International Airport earlier this week and is safe, but Kasson, who was believed to be with Jackson, remains missing. 

Nalah Jackson is suspected of kidnapping 5-month-old Kasson Thomas in Columbus, Ohio, on Dec. 19, 2022. Surveillance video captured her at a gas station in Huber Heights afterward.

Nalah Jackson is suspected of kidnapping 5-month-old Kasson Thomas in Columbus, Ohio, on Dec. 19, 2022. Surveillance video captured her at a gas station in Huber Heights afterward. (Columbus Division of Police)

The active Amber Alert in Ohio has now expanded and is active in Indiana, where temperatures will drop to single digits with some rain and snow heading into the holiday weekend.

The FBI is offering a $10,000 reward for information to locate the missing 5-month-old. 

The FBI urged anyone with information to call the nationwide tip line at 1-800-CALL-FBI or the Columbus Division of Police Special Victims Bureau at 614-645-4701.

Police didn't say what charges Jackson will face. 

Chris Eberhart is a crime and US news journalist for Fox News Digital. Email tips to chris.eberhart@fox.com or on twitter @ChrisEberhart48