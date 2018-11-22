Ohio house fire kills 2-year-old, injures 10 members of Amish family

A fire swept through an Ohio home on Wednesday night, killing a two-year-old and injuring 10 members of an Amish family, officials said.

The two-year-old child was pronounced dead upon arrival at a hospital in Middlefield Township, Fox 8 Cleveland reported.

The victims are an Amish family living in a single-family house, according to Cleveland's WKYC-TV.

A father and his 13-year-old son have been admitted a hospital for treatment of burns and smoke inhalation.

The hospital said that two other children, 10 and 12 years old, were rushed to MetroHealth Medical Center with severe burns, the report said. The youngest victim was a one-year-old and the oldest was in their early 40s, officials told Fox 8.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation, the station reported.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.