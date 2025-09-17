Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

New Hampshire

New Hampshire daycare worker who secretly gave kids melatonin spared jail

Sally Dreckmann mixed melatonin into food given to children at New Hampshire facility

By Emma Bussey Fox News
close
Babysitter arrested in stabbing death of 3-year-old girl in Las Vegas: police Video

Babysitter arrested in stabbing death of 3-year-old girl in Las Vegas: police

A babysitter has been charged with murder for allegedly stabbing to death the 3-year-old girl she was minding in Las Vegas, police said. (KVVU)

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

A New Hampshire daycare worker who drugged kids by lacing their food with melatonin won't serve any jail time, per a court sentencing decision Monday.

According to the Hillsborough North Superior Court docket seen by Fox News Digital, Dreckmann, 53, pleaded guilty to falsifying physical evidence and reckless conduct. 

Judge Amy Messer handed down a suspended sentence of up to seven years in prison.

Messer barred Dreckmann from operating or working in any form of daycare and from having unsupervised contact with children under 18, except for her own family. 

TEXAS WOMAN ACCUSED OF PLOTTING EX-HUSBAND'S MURDER WITH FENTANYL-LACED CHOCOLATES UNDER INDICTMENT

Sally Dreskman

Sally Dreckmann pleaded guilty to drugging children with melatonin at a daycare and received a seven-year suspended prison sentence with restrictions. (Manchester Police )

She was also ordered to pay restitution, complete 100 hours of community service and avoid all contact with the victims and their families.

The shocking case dates back to November 2023, when Manchester police got a report of unsafe practices at the Amory Street in-home daycare. 

Detectives found that melatonin, an over-the-counter sleep aid, was being sprinkled into food given to children.

Police said no children became seriously ill, but said that the melatonin posed serious health risks.

FORMER PHYSICAL EDUCATION TEACHER CHARGED WITH MULTIPLE SEXUAL OFFENSES AGAINST 3 CHILDREN

Manchester police

Police in Manchester, New Hampshire at work on a shooting case in August 2025 at the YWCA. (Getty)

"For it to be given to children without the knowledge or consent of the parents, it’s very concerning," Manchester Police Department spokesperson Heather Hamel said at the time.

Following an investigation, arrest warrants were issued in May 2024 for Dreckmann and three employees: Traci Innie, 51; Kaitlin Filardo, 23; and Jessica Foster, 23. 

All four were charged with 10 counts of endangering the welfare of a child.

Originally indicted on more than 30 charges, including child endangerment, assault, and falsifying evidence, Dreckmann accepted a plea deal that led to the suspended sentence. 

COLOMBIAN WOMAN CHARGED WITH ILLEGALLY VOTING IN 2024 ELECTION STEALING $400,000 IN TAXPAYER FUNDED BENEFIT

Manchester Police

Manchester police in New Hampshire work on a case involving a boy who had disappeared in 2022. (Getty)

Prosecutor, Shawn Sweeney said the case highlighted a dangerous loophole in New Hampshire law, per Boston.com.

"It’s like a blind spot in the law," Sweeney told the outlet and explained that endangering the welfare of a child is not always treated as a felony. 

A bill to strengthen the statute was also rejected by local lawmakers in May over concerns it might criminalize ordinary parental mistakes.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Without the legislative changes, Sweeney added, lighter sentences are often inevitable: "Without the law to back us up, we get what we get," she said.

Fox News Digital reached out to the New Hampshire Judicial Branch, whose spokesperson said: "We do not comment on individual cases."

Emma Bussey is a breaking news writer for Fox News Digital. Before joining Fox, she worked at The Telegraph with the U.S. overnight team, across desks including foreign, politics, news, sport and culture. 
Close modal

Continue