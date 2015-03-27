Ohio break-in hits Flight 93 fundraiser

Burglars in Ohio have hit a group raising money for a memorial to United Airlines Flight 93, which was hijacked and crashed on Sept. 11.

Things stolen in the weekend break-in in Akron include charity auction items such as a LeBron James autographed basketball, an unknown amount of cash and seven silver medallions given to Flight 93 families. Memorial campaign steering committee member Sharon Deitrick says the medallions are priceless because so few were made.

Flight 93 was traveling from Newark, N.J., to San Francisco when hijackers took it over on Sept. 11, 2001. It crashed into a field in Shanksville, Pa., where the memorial is being built.

Deitrick tells the Akron Beacon Journal the thieves punched a hole in a wall to gain entry to her business.

