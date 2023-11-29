Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Ohio

Ohio auto shop explosion kills 3, fiery aftermath caught on video

The fire marshal is currently investigating at the scene of the disaster

By Timothy H.J. Nerozzi Fox News
Published
close
3 dead in Ohio auto shop explosion Video

3 dead in Ohio auto shop explosion

An auto shop exploded killing three people and sending one person to the hospital in Hillsboro, Ohio. (Credit: Darius Henthorn via Storyful)

Three people were killed in an Ohio auto shop explosion that shook the surrounding area. 

Jimbo's Auto – an auto shop in Highland County, Ohio – was the scene of a fiery disaster on Tuesday, according to local authorities. 

Highland County first responders were called to the scene of an "explosion and a fire" in the afternoon, according to Paint Creek Joint EMS/Fire District Chief David Manning. 

MASSACHUSETTS FIRE OFFICIALS INVESTIGATING CHANCE DISCOVERY OF CANNONBALLS DURING TRENCH DIG

Highland County Auto Shop Explosion

An auto shop in Highland County, Ohio, erupted in flames Tuesday following an explosion so powerful it shook the surrounding area, local authorities say. A total of eight fire departments responded to the call. (Darius Henthorn via Storyful)

"It definitely did rock and shake the area," Manning told local outlet WKRC. "We could feel it at the firehouse." 

A total of eight fire departments responded to the alarm.

KENTUCKY CREWS WORK TO CLEAR AFTERMATH OF CHEMICAL TRAIN DERAILMENT THAT FORCED RESIDENTS TO EVACUATE

Three people were killed in the disaster, according to officials. 

Another individual was rescued by first responders and taken to the hospital and is now in stable condition.

INDIANA MAN GETS COMMUNITY CORRECTIONS FOR BURNING DOWN REPLICA LEWIS AND CLARK-LINKED CABIN

No surrounding structures were damaged in the explosion, but smoke could be seen for miles for several hours.

The structure smoldered for over 10 hours after the fire was extinguished. 

Jimbo's Auto

Three people were killed in the explosion at Jimbo's Auto, according to the local fire department. Another individual was transported to the hospital and is in stable condition. The fire marshal is investigating the cause of the blast. (Darius Henthorn via Storyful)

SISTERS JUMP OUT OF 5TH FLOOR WINDOW TO ESCAPE APARTMENT FIRE ALLEGEDLY SET BY MOTHER'S EX-BOYFRIEND

The fire marshal is investigating the cause of the lethal explosion.

Video of the tragic incident was captured by nearby security cameras as well as bystanders who arrived on the scene in the aftermath.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"Thank you to all surrounding agencies, our community and local businesses for their support and assistance with our fire this afternoon," Paint Creek Joint EMS & Fire District said late Tuesday night. "Your kindness and generosity are greatly appreciated."

Timothy Nerozzi is a writer for Fox News Digital. You can follow him on Twitter @timothynerozzi and can email him at timothy.nerozzi@fox.com