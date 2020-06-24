New Jersey's family drowning did not result from electrical issue: report

Authorities have ruled out electrical problems resulting in the drowning deaths of three family members in their New Jersey backyard swimming pool Monday, a local television station reported Wednesday.

Investigators spoke with the electrical contractor at the East Brunswick home with sources reportedly telling WABC they believed there may have been an electrical issue in or near the pool, leading to the deaths.

NEW JERSEY POOL TRAGEDY: 3 DEAD, INCLUDING 8-YEAR-OLD GIRL, FOUND DEAD IN POOL

On Wednesday, however, Middlesex County prosecutors and police said there was no evidence of a connection between electrical problems and the deaths. Officials instead believe the deaths were from none of the victims knowing how to swim.

On Tuesday, police identified the two adults as Bharat Patel, 62, and his 33-year old daughter-in-law, Nisha Patel. Patel’s 8-year-old daughter was the third victim, WABC reported.



They victims were found unresponsive in the above-ground pool Monday afternoon by police responding to a 911 call from neighbors who heard screams.



The Associated Press contributed to this report.