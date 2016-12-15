Expand / Collapse search
Obit extolls man's life of adventures and misadventures

By | Associated Press
This 2009 photo provided by Caitlin Connors shows Chris Connors and his second wife, Emily. Chris Connors, who had amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, or ALS, and pancreatic cancer, died Dec. 9, 2016 at age 67, at his home surrounded by his family, in Concord, N.H. He had a wife and three children. "The way he died is just like he lived: he wrote his own rules, he fought authority and he paved his own way," according to the obituary which has gone viral. (Caitlin Connors via AP)

CONCORD, N.H. – Chris Connors never played by the rules and his family was determined that his obituary wouldn't either.

From the first line about him dying of whiskey and stubbornness, the obit for the 67-year-old Maine resident published in the seacoastonline.com (http://bit.ly/2hxyzMh) this week went on to detail a man who "lived 1,000 years in the 67 calendar years we had with him because he attacked life."

Connors was stabbed saving a woman during a mugging in New York, got stranded in a life raft for 40 hours off Panama and reached base camp at Mount Everest at the age of 64.

Connors, who had ALS and pancreatic cancer, died Dec. 9 at his home surrounded by his family. Just 15 hours before, his family says, he was dancing an Irish jig.