NY's attorney general to use new power as special prosecutor to investigate woman's jail death

New York's attorney general says he's using his new power as special prosecutor to investigate the death of a mother of eight last week in a police holding cell.

Attorney General Eric Schneiderman says Monday his office will take over the investigation into what happened to 42-year-old Raynette Turner in Mount Vernon.

He's acting for the first time under Gov. Andrew Cuomo's order last month giving him authority in cases where people die in encounters with police.

Authorities say Turner was found dead two days after her arrest on a shoplifting charge. She had been returned to a police-controlled holding cell after throwing up in a court holding area July 27.

She had reported not feeling well the night before and was taken by ambulance to a hospital.