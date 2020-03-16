Expand / Collapse search
NYPD transit chief tests positive for the coronavirus: report

NYPD Transit Bureau Chief Edward Delatorre has tested positive for the coronavirus, the New York Post has learned.

Delatorre received the result after he became ill with a fever last week and was administered a test, according to sources with knowledge of the situation.

As of late Sunday, Delatorre’s fever had subsided. The chief has been resting at his Bronx home, where he has been in “good spirits,” the sources said.

The department has been working to determine what employees Delatorre came into contact with while he was infected.

