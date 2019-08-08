NYPD seeking alleged subway pervert after woman’s report

Another New York City subway rider has reported a creepy incident.

This time, a 47-year-old woman claims she fell asleep on a train – only to wake up to find a man had placed his exposed private parts on her shoulder.

The alleged crime happened around 4:20 a.m. Wednesday, according to the New York Daily News.

When the woman confronted the suspect, he ran off the train at the Union Square station in Manhattan, the report said.

The New York Police Department has posted a photo of the suspect and has asked for help from the public in finding him.