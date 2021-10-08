NYPD officers help rescue baby who stopped breathing, captured on police body-camera

Police bodycam footage captured the dramatic moments when New York City officers rushed an infant to a hospital after he stopped breathing.

Officers responded to a medical assistance call around 8:30 p.m. on Oct. 2 in Brooklyn, the NYPD said. In a tweet about the incident, police Commissioner Dermot Shea said the officer hears "baby not breathing" over the radio.

When they arrived, they found a 15-month-old boy having difficulty breathing. A clip released by the department shows a woman holding the boy in panic.

"Please don't do this to me," the woman, who was sitting down, is heard telling a responding officer.

The officer proceeds to carry the child into a police squad vehicle. Moments later, the footage shows the inside of the vehicle with sirens heard blaring as the officers rush to a hospital.

During the ride, the officers were "continually performing CPR" on the child, the NYPD said.

The next clip shows the officers arriving at Brookdale University Hospital Medical Center where an officer is seen racing inside while holding the child.

"One-years-old. The mother's coming," the officer tells hospital staff as he lays the child down. "We got on scene like 10 minutes ago. Not breathing."

Medical personnel treated the child, who was listed in serious but stable condition, the NYPD said Friday.

Shea said the officers "knew every second mattered" and took charge." He said the department was happy to report the child was doing well.