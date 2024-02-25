NYPD releases surveillance video from Times Square stabbing of 17-year-old migrant

The New York City Police Department released surveillance footage and photos on Saturday following the Times Square stabbing of a 17-year-old migrant.

The teenager was stabbed following a brawl on Thursday reportedly involving dozens of people, including migrants.

Six people have been arrested so far in connection with the incident.

Michael Colome, 22, and a 16-year-old were each charged with gang assault, assault and criminal possession of a weapon. Two other 16-year-olds and two 14-year-olds were each charged with gang assault and assault.

There are still 16 people outstanding.

TEEN STABBED DURING TIMES SQUARE BRAWL INVOLVING MIGRANTS: REPORT

Police released the video and photos showing eight suspects they are searching for. They are asking for the public's assistance in locating the suspects.

Five of the suspects sought are males with a light complexion while three are males with a medium complexion, police said.

Shortly after 5:30 p.m. on Thursday, police responded to the area of West 42nd Street and 7th Avenue following a reported stabbing. The 17-year-old victim was found with a stab wound to the lower back and was taken to Bellevue Hospital in stable condition.

7.2M ILLEGALS ENTERED THE US UNDER BIDEN ADMIN, AN AMOUNT GREATER THAN POPULATION OF 36 STATES

The stabbing happened after a group of people approached the victim and started a verbal dispute, according to police. A physical altercation then began, and the group repeatedly punched and kicked the victim, who also ended up with the stab wound.

The suspects fled the area on foot and were last seen entering the Times Square subway station, police said.

Authorities recovered a large knife at the scene.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Times Square has been the location of several violent crimes in recent weeks involving migrants, including the mob beating of a pair of NYPD officers.

Several migrants have been charged in that incident in which they kicked and punched the officers after being told to move along 42nd Street last month. Many of them were initially released with no bail after their arrest, prompting scathing criticism of Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg.

Fox News' CB Cotton and Louis Casiano contributed to this report.