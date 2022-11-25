NYPD officers captured on video saving man from oncoming subway train

Bodycam footage captured New York City police officers on Thursday rushing from one subway entrance to another across the street to rescue a man who had fallen onto the tracks as a train was moments away from pulling into a Manhattan station.

Officers with the New York Police Department's 25th Precinct were patrolling the No. 6 line subway station at 116th Street and Lexington Avenue in East Harlem when they were alerted by commuters on the northbound side about a man who had fallen onto the train tracks, the NYPD said.

"The station does not have a transfer mezzanine connecting the two platforms," authorities said.

Both officers, identified only as Officers Victor and Bokth, raced from the station's southbound side and across the street to the northbound entrance.

Once inside, the officers got onto the track where a good Samaritan was with the unidentified man. Both officers lifted the man onto the train platform.

Another officer, identified only as Officer Gregorek, rendered medical aid while waiting for other first responders.

"The officers were able to execute this good rescue with seconds to spare before an incoming northbound '6' train entered the station," the NYPD said.

The 40-year-old rescued man was taken to Mount Sinai Morningside in stable condition, with minor injuries to his right hand and back.

NYPD Commissioner Keechant Sewell praised the officers' actions on Twitter.

"The heroics of NY’s Finest always amazes me," Sewell's verified Twitter account read.

"For the @NYPD25Pct officers who rescued a man from an oncoming train after he accidentally fell on the subway tracks yesterday in Manhattan — the courage is second nature. Join me in saluting these great cops!"