NYPD officers seen allegedly standing around, watching as brawl breaks out

Several New York Police Department officers were caught on camera allegedly standing by as a group of men fought in public in Manhattan on Saturday.

The fight broke out around 5 a.m. in Inwood, a neighborhood in Upper Manhattan, according to the New York Post. Four officers and a supervisor reportedly responded to the scene.

Video appears to show the officers walking around as people gather in the street. A group of men begins to fight as the officers appear to stand around and watch.

A spokesperson for the NYPD told the Post they "are aware of the incident and it is under internal review."

Two men involved in the brawl were charged with assault and given desk appearance tickets, while two others were issued summonses for disorderly conduct, according to the news outlet.