Fallen NYPD Officer Wilbert Mora, who donated organs to save 5 lives, honored at St. Patrick's Cathedral

Hundreds gathered for the wake for fallen New York City Police Officer Wilbert Mora, who died after he was shot by a domestic violence suspect alongside his partner, Det. Jason Rivera.

Mora, a 27-year-old officer with the New York Police Department's 32 Precinct in Harlem, died on Jan. 25 – four days after he suffered a gunshot wound to the head. He was honored Tuesday with a viewing service from 1 p.m. to 8 p.m. at New York City’s history St. Patrick’s Cathedral.

next Image 1 of 5

prev next Image 2 of 5

prev next Image 3 of 5

prev next Image 4 of 5

prev Image 5 of 5

Loved ones, law enforcement and members of the public traveled from "around the city, country & world" to pay their respects to Mora, the NYPD’s Chaplains Unit said.

Tuesday’s wake would be followed by a funeral to be held at 10 a.m. local time Wednesday, also at the cathedral.

REMEMBERING NYPD DET. JASON RIVERA: THOUSANDS FLOCK TO NYC'S ST. PATRICK'S CATHEDRAL TO HONOR HERO COP

Rivera and Wilbert Mora, 27, were shot on the evening of Jan. 21, while responding to a report of a domestic violence incident in Harlem involving a mother and her adult son, Lashawn McNeil.

SLAIN NYPD OFFICER WILBERT MORA’S ORGAN DONATIONS SAVE 5 LIVES: ‘SOMEBODY DID RECEIVE THIS HERO’S HEART’

Along with a third officer, the pair met with the woman and had begun to approach the back bedroom, where they were told McNeil was staying. As they approached, McNeil opened fire and struck Rivera and Mora. The third officer returned fire and critically injured McNeil. Rivera died that night.

McNeil allegedly used a high-capacity magazine and a handgun, both of which were found to have been stolen. He died from his injuries on Jan. 24.

Mora succumbed to his injuries on Jan. 25.

The hero officer donated his kidneys, his pancreas, his liver and his heart and was ultimately able to save five lives, Fox News Digital previously reported.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"Somebody did receive this hero's heart," Live On NY CEO Leonard Achan told Fox News Digital at the time. "Officer Mora and his family are huge, huge supporters of organ donation, and this was important to them and they wanted to make sure that he lived on. They wanted to make sure that they knew that he was a hero in life -- and that he'd be one in his unfortunate and tragic death."

Fox News' Michael Ruiz contributed to this report.