NYPD cops tried to intimidate teen accusing officers of rape, lawyer claims

An 18-year-old woman who accused two NYPD cops of raping her in the back seat of their police van was visited by a group of their co-workers in her hospital room in a bid to bully her out of bringing sex assault charges, her lawyer claims.

Michal David, who represents Anna Chambers, said nine police officers tried to intimidate her and her mom, “to discourage them from coming forward” to report the sex assault.

David told the New York Post one office in particular questioned Chambers' story while she sought treatment at Maimoindes Medical Center in Brooklyn hours after the rape.

“He kept saying to Anna and her mom, ‘How do you know they were real cops?’” David said. “‘Didn’t you make complaints about cops before?’”

Chambers told her lawyer one particular cop spoke to her and her mother in their native Russian, while trying to cover his name tag on his uniform.

“Anna said [the officer] was trying to manipulate a rubber band over his name tag, so she couldn’t see who it was,” David said, adding the cop was adamant that Chambers was wrong.

A nurse at the hospital reportedly told Chambers and her mom to not be intimidated.

“Be strong. Be strong for your daughter,” the nurse said, according to David, who added: “The mom stood firm against the cop.”

Chambers has accused Brooklyn South narcotics Detectives Richard Hall and Eddie Martins of raping her in the back seat of their police van while she was handcuffed. She also accused them of forcing her to perform oral sex after she was arrested for possessing drugs.

Hall, 33, and Martins, 37, admitted to having sex with the 18-year-old while on the job, but claimed it was consensual. They pleaded not guilty to a 50-count indictment last month.

Both detectives resigned from the force in November. They are currently free on bail, the Post reported.

DNA from Martins and Hall matched genetic material recovered from Chambers in the rape kit, the Post reported.

David said he intends to add the aggressive officer from the hospital to the $50 million notice of claim Chambers filed against the city.

“I’m outraged,” he said. “To me, it’s almost as outrageous as the crime, that you have cops trying to intimidate her to not report the crime, trying to protect fellow cops.”