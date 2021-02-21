NYC to be hit with wintry mix Monday as warm temperatures approach

New Yorkers are in for a slushy Monday as a wintry mix hits the city — but warmer, more pleasant weather should round out the week, offering at least a temporary reprieve, forecasters said Sunday.

A storm system is expected to start sludging up the boroughs around lunch time Monday.

"By the time it gets to the city tomorrow around midday, we’re going to be looking at a mix of rain and snow," Accuweather senior meteorologist Jake Sojda told The Post on Sunday.

"There’s a chance it might even arrive as all rain, but we are thinking that as it gets there for the first two or three hours, it probably mixes with some snow before it changes to all rain later in the afternoon," he said.

The system is expected to bring just snow to the suburbs north and west of I-287, where several inches of accumulation are predicted.

But the much-higher-than-average amount of snow that has been piled up in city streets and parks all month should soon melt away, forecasters said.

"There’s a good chance that most if not all the snow could be gone after the rain moves in tomorrow in the afternoon," Sojda said. "We’re looking at temperatures in the lower 40s. It’s not going to be a lot of rain, but it will be a soaking rain.

"If it’s not gone with this next storm, it will be shortly after by late Tuesday."

Later in the week, sunshine and the rising mercury will give New Yorkers a preview of spring, the expert said.

"Wednesday looks like the warmest day. Some parts of the city could touch 50 degrees," Sojda said.

But temperatures are expected to be back in the 30s by Friday — with another chance of snow early next week, forecasters said.

