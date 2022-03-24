Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

New York City
Published

NYC teen attacked by group inside Brooklyn subway station

Assault happened on the mezzanine of the Van Siclen Avenue station

Pilar Arias
By Pilar Arias | Fox News
close
NYC teen attacked by group inside Brooklyn subway station Video

NYC teen attacked by group inside Brooklyn subway station

Police are looking for seven people who attacked a 14-year-old boy in Brooklyn.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

New York police are looking for seven people who attacked a teenager inside a subway station in Brooklyn.

The assault happened about 3:57 p.m. March 14 on the mezzanine of the Van Siclen Avenue station, FOX 5 New York reports. 

Police are looking for seven people who attacked a 14-year-old boy in Brooklyn New York. 

Police are looking for seven people who attacked a 14-year-old boy in Brooklyn New York.  (NYPD Crime Stoppers)

SUSPECTS WANTED IN UNPROVOKED BEATING OF WOMAN ON SUBWAY, POLICE SAY

A 14-year-old was approached by the group before they began punching him in the head and body, police said. A video of the incident shows the boy cowering in a corner as he is repeatedly hit. The victim is then seen curled up on the ground as the assault continues. 

The boy suffered swelling and bruising as a result of the attack. The suspects took off, and have not been caught. 

NEW YORK CITY MAYOR TO LIFT VACCINE MANDATE FOR PERFORMERS AND ATHLETES: REPORTS

Anyone with information about the assault should contact the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website or on Twitter @NYPDTips.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

A reward is being offered of up to $3,500 for information that leads to the arrests of the suspects.

Pilar Arias is a multimedia journalist with more than 10 years of experience in broadcast, digital and print production. She covers a wide variety of topics. @PilarFOXNews.

Your Money