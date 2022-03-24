NYC teen attacked by group inside Brooklyn subway station

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

New York police are looking for seven people who attacked a teenager inside a subway station in Brooklyn.



The assault happened about 3:57 p.m. March 14 on the mezzanine of the Van Siclen Avenue station, FOX 5 New York reports.

SUSPECTS WANTED IN UNPROVOKED BEATING OF WOMAN ON SUBWAY, POLICE SAY



A 14-year-old was approached by the group before they began punching him in the head and body, police said. A video of the incident shows the boy cowering in a corner as he is repeatedly hit. The victim is then seen curled up on the ground as the assault continues.

The boy suffered swelling and bruising as a result of the attack. The suspects took off, and have not been caught.

NEW YORK CITY MAYOR TO LIFT VACCINE MANDATE FOR PERFORMERS AND ATHLETES: REPORTS



Anyone with information about the assault should contact the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website or on Twitter @NYPDTips.



CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

A reward is being offered of up to $3,500 for information that leads to the arrests of the suspects.