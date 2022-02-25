NYC subway station attack: Horrifying video shows thief fracture woman's skull while beating her with hammer

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Terrifying video shows the moments a hammer-wielding man kicked a woman down the stairs of a New York City subway station and attacked her with the weapon, leaving her critically injured, officials said Friday.

The victim was entering the Queens Plaza subway station in Queens just after 11:20 p.m. Thursday when the man approached her from behind, the New York Police Department (NYPD) said.

Startling video released by the department shows the 57-year-old woman slowly walking down the stairs into the subway station as the hooded suspect follows just steps behind her.

NYC POLICE REPORT 6 SUBWAY STABBINGS, 2 ATTACKS WITH HATCHET, PIPE AS ZERO TOLERANCE PLAN TAKES EFFECT

He kicks her once and then again, but the woman holds the railing and appears to remain upright as she slowly descends the stairs, the footage shows. But the unrelenting attacker then pulls out a hammer and continues his violent assault.

The NYPD video shows the man swinging the hammer repeatedly at the victim’s head. Police said he struck the woman in the head several times before she disappears out of the camera's view. The brute then calmly takes her purse and saunters back up the stairs.

NYC REFORMS AIMED AT TINKERING WITH RACIAL MAKEUP OF CRIMINALS CREATED MORE BLACK VICTIMS: EXPERT

The victim suffered a fractured skull and several head wounds, the NYPD said. She was rushed to an area hospital, where she was listed in critical condition.

The suspect was wearing a black coat with hood up and blue jeans. He was also wearing a black face mask, black shoes and blue jeans.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Police are asking anyone with information regarding the attack to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477).