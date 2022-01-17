Expand / Collapse search
New York City
Published

NYC shooter poses as delivery worker during Manhattan doorstep murder, sources say

Davon Venable, 30, was shot multiples times when he opened the door to his apartment

By Stephanie Pagones | Fox News
A New York City man was shot and killed by a suspect who posed as a delivery worker to carry out the attack, police and sources said Monday. 

The gunman was spotted in front of a New York City housing building located on FDR Drive near East Houston Street in Manhattan, where he entered the front door sometime shortly before 10 p.m. Friday, the NYPD said. Posing as a delivery worker, the gunman allegedly asked if the victim had hired an Uber or another for-hire service during the attack, sources told Fox News Digital. 

NYPD video footage shows the suspect walking into the building carrying a blue bag in his right hand and a white one in his left hand. The video then cuts to show the suspect running out of the building carrying only the blue bag. He was also seen wearing a white helmet and a black and yellow vest, and riding a red e-bike.

The victim – 30-year-old Davon Venable – was shot multiple times when he opened the door to his apartment, police said. He was rushed to a nearby hospital with gunshot wounds to his back and neck, but could not be saved. 

Police are asking anyone with information related to the murder to call  NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477).

Stephanie Pagones is a Digital Reporter for FOX Business and Fox News. Story tips can be sent to stephanie.pagones@fox.com and on Twitter: @steph_pagones. 

