NYC mother, 4 children hospitalized after being struck in hit-and-run at school bus stop

A New York City mother and her four children were taken to the hospital after being struck by a hit-and-run driver at a school bus stop.

The incident happened just before 5 p.m. Wednesday in the Flatlands neighborhood of Brooklyn. Police tried to pull over a white Mercedes-Benz for a traffic stop, they told FOX 5 New York.

The driver of the car instead hit the gas, taking off just as the school bus had dropped the children off, plowing into the family. The force of impact sent the mother and her 5-year-old daughter under the bus.

The Mercedes then left the scene of the accident.

All five injured were last said to be in stable condition.

The Mercedes driver allegedly ditched the car a mile away from the accident scene. Police say they are looking for a woman in a black hoodie.

"I don't know how you're going to sleep tonight after you did that," a neighbor told FOX 5 NY.

The mother is 41 years old, according to ABC News. Along with the 5-year-old daughter, she was reportedly accompanied by a 1-year-old daughter, 3-year-old son and 8-year-old daughter.