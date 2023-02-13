NYC man wanted after kicking victim down subway stairs, breaking both his legs: police

A suspect is wanted in New York City after he kicked another man down a flight of subway stairs, causing the victim to break both of his legs, in an apparently unprovoked assault on Thursday, authorities said.

The 34-year-old victim was at the top of the stairwell entering the Brook Avenue subway station in the Bronx around 8:40 p.m. when the unknown male suspect attacked him from behind, the NYPD said.

Police said the suspect kicked the victim down the stairs before running along 138th Street toward St. Ann’s Avenue.

The victim suffered two fractured legs, a laceration to the back of his head, and bruising to his face and hands. He was treated at Lincoln Hospital. No update on the victim’s condition was immediately provided.

Police released surveillance images showing the suspect apparently recording the aftermath of the incident with his phone from the sidewalk at the top of the subway stairwell. He then throws an object down the stairs.

Authorities described the suspect as a 5-foot, 7-inch-tall male who was last seen wearing a black North Face jacket, a black hooded sweatshirt, black jeans, and black sneakers.

The incident happened on the same day as another violent assault in New York City involving a 75-year-old woman who broke her femur after an unknown male suspect shoved her from behind in Harlem.

The suspect in that seemingly random assault is also wanted by police.

There were 3,816 misdemeanor assaults citywide reported as of Feb. 5 year-to-date, an 11.5% increase compared to the same period last year, according to public police crime data.

Felony assaults citywide have increased 12.2% year-to-date, according to the data, totaling 2,333 so far this year compared to 2,079 during the same period in 2022.