NYC man stabbed to death at Times Square restaurant

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A New York City man was stabbed to death at a Dave and Buster's restaurant in Times Square on Saturday night.

Police say two men began an altercation at the restaurant just before 11 p.m. on Saturday. A 39-year-old man was stabbed in the chest during the fight, and he was later pronounced dead at the hospital.

NYC PREGNANT WOMAN ROBBED ON SIDEWALK, THROWN TO THE GROUND BY ATTACKER

His attacker, who remains unnamed, fled the scene. Police apprehended him soon after, however, and charges are pending in the case, according to ABC 7.

Crime in NYC has skyrocketed by 44% in 2022 as of early April. Crime is up in nearly every category aside from murder, according to police.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"The rising recidivism in New York City is up substantially from 2019," said Michael Lipetri, chief of the NYPD's Crime Control Strategies. "The data is clear and simple. Individuals that continue to get arrested multiple times continue and continue to commit these crimes."