Crime
NYC pregnant woman robbed on sidewalk, thrown to the ground by attacker

The suspect was thrown to the ground and robbed

Haley Chi-Sing
By Haley Chi-Sing | Fox News
New York Police are currently searching for a man who robbed a pregnant woman in Queens last month. 

The attack took place near 131st Street and Liberty Avenue in South Richmond Hill on March 9. 

NYPD is searching for a man who robbed a pregnant woman in Queens in March. (NYPD)

NYPD is searching for a man who robbed a pregnant woman in Queens in March. (NYPD)

The victim, 26, was thrown to the ground during the assault and suffered abdominal pain and cuts on her hands as a result. 

Surveillance footage shows a man ripping the suspect's purse away from her before fleeing the scene. 

(@NYPDnews)

She was taken to the hospital shortly after to be treated for minor injuries. 

Tips and information can be provided to NYPD's Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). They can also be submitted via their website or as a Twitter DM @NYPDTips. All tips and calls are confidential. 

