NYC man slashed, has Cartier watch stolen when he finds suspect with his girlfriend: police

The NYPD is searching for a suspect who allegedly slashed a man in the neck then snatched his Cartier watch after the victim came home to find the suspect with his girlfriend.

The robbery happened on the Lower East Side of Manhattan in an apartment near the Williamsburg Bridge around 7:00 p.m. on June 6.

The suspect assaulted the man in his own apartment by punching him in the face and slashing him with an unknown object, according to police.

He was transported to a local hospital in stable condition.

The New York Post reports that the stolen Cartier watch is worth $7,000.

The NYPD released a surveillance image of the suspect, who was wearing a white shirt, black pants, and a baseball cap.

Robberies are up 39.7% so far this year across the city, while they are up 57.4% in Lower Manhattan, according to NYPD crime statistics.