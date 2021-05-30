NYC man injured when his arm gets caught in meat grinder

A Queens worker got his arm caught in a meat grinder while on the job at a grocery store on Saturday – and first responders had to take the machine apart to free him, authorities said.

The FDNY was called to the Halal Meat grocery store at 64-36 108th St. in Forest Hills just after 9:30 a.m., fire officials said.

The employee, a man in his 20s, was working on the machine when his sleeve got caught, police said.

His arm became stuck in the grinder up to his shoulder, according to first responders.

FDNY crews disassembled the grinder in order to free the man’s arm.

"Paramedics providing simultaneous patient care" rushed the injured man to New York-Presbyterian Queens Hospital, the FDNY said.

The extent of his condition wasn’t immediately known.

"He’s OK," a store employee who answered the phone Saturday night told a Post reporter. She declined further comment.

