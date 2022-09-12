Expand / Collapse search
US
NYC housing complex is cleared to resume drinking tap water after false arsenic reading

Lower East Side housing complex breathes a sigh of relief after arsenic test proven to be false

Associated Press
Water at a public housing complex is OK to drink after earlier tests incorrectly showed the presence of arsenic, city officials said Saturday.

A tweeted video showed Mayor Eric Adams and another official drinking glasses of water from a tap at the Jacob Riis Houses. Tests by an outside lab last month had showed higher than allowable levels of arsenic, but on Friday the company said the results were incorrect.

NEW YORK CITY POLICE SEARCH FOR MAN WHO ALLEGEDLY 'FORCIBLY PUSHED' 77-YEAR-OLD LADY TO THE GROUND

Residents of the 1,700-unit complex on the lower East Side had been told to avoid drinking or cooking with the water beginning last weekend. Adams said Saturday additional tests had confirmed the water was safe.

New York City Mayor Eric Adams is looking to "pursue all available legal options" against Environmental Monitoring and Technologies after they falsely reported high arsenic levels at an LES public housing complex.

"This morning, the New York City Department of Health and Mental Hygiene reviewed the final test results for contaminants and found the water to be well within EPA drinking water quality standards," Adams said in a statement. "We can confidently say the water at Riis Houses is and has been free of any discernible amount of arsenic since the initial tests were initiated in August and meets EPA standards."

NYC SUSPECT RANDOMLY PEPPER-SPRAYS MTA BUS DRIVER: REPORT

Adams's office said the city would cease working with the lab, Environmental Monitoring and Technologies, and would "pursue all available legal options" and seek to reimburse residents for costs incurred during the last week. The company acknowledged the testing errors in a statement Friday.