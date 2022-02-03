NYC high school fires teacher for 'politically charged' tweet about gunned down cops

A New York City private high school teacher has been fired after making an anti-police tweet.

Laura Lynne Duffy, a math teacher at Fontbonne Hall in Brooklyn, tweeted that she was going to "intentionally" dress-up during the student-led "dress down" fundraiser on Wednesday in support of two New York City police officers who were killed while responding to a domestic violence call in January.

"If anyone was wondering, I am intentionally dressing up today. #Abolition #BLM," Duffy said in a now-deleted tweet.

The Sisters of St. Joseph, Brentwood, New York, which supports Fontbonne Hall, posted an update to Facebook stating that as of Friday, Duffy is no longer employed at the school.

MANHATTAN DA ALVIN BRAGG TRIES TO CLARIFY CONTROVERSIAL POLICY MEMO, SAYS IT GAVE 'WRONG IMPRESSION'

"The Sisters of Saint Joseph support the Administration of Fontbonne Hall Academy School which has determined that Laura Lynn Duffy is no longer in the employ of FHA effective Friday February 4, 2022," the Facebook post said.

Mary Ann Spicijaric, the principal of Fontbonne Hall confirmed to Fox News Digital that Duffy is no longer employed at the school effective Friday.

On Wednesday, the school issued a statement on Twitter calling Duffy's tweet "politically charged" and said that it does not endorse the comment, adding that the school is conducting an internal investigation.

FALLEN NYPD DET. JASON RIVERA'S GRIEVING WIDOW CALLS OUT MANHATTAN DA BRAGG IN HEARTBREAKING EULOGY

"We are conducting an internal investigation of the matter and will share an update when appropriate," the statement read.

After pushback on social media, Duffy deleted her Twitter account.

Fontbonne Hall tweeted on Wednesday that all proceeds from the "dress down" event will be donated to families of the fallen police officers.

The fundraiser was held in support of New York City police officers Jason Rivera and Wilbert Mora, who were shot and killed while responding to a domestic violence call on Jan. 21.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Fontbonne Hall is a Catholic, all-girl private high school in New York City.

Duffy did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Fox News.