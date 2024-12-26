Expand / Collapse search
New York City

NYC cab driver who plunged into crowd of pedestrians was experiencing medical emergency, police say

Injured pedestrians were taken to area hospital following the taxi cab crash

Sarah Rumpf-Whitten By Sarah Rumpf-Whitten Fox News
Published
close
NYC taxi smashes into pedestrians on Christmas Day Video

NYC taxi smashes into pedestrians on Christmas Day

At least six people were injured when a taxi cab hit them in Herald Square near the iconic Macy's store. (Credit: Fox 5 New York)

A driver whose yellow taxi cab hit six pedestrians when he jumped a curb in a New York City shopping district on Christmas Day was having a medical emergency at the time, police said.

The New York Police Department (NYPD) confirmed to Fox News Digital that the 58-year-old cab driver launched the cab over the curb, plunging the vehicle into a group of pedestrians at Herald Square at 6th Avenue and West 34th Street just after 4 p.m. ET on Christmas Day.

The NYPD would not elaborate on the type of medical emergency, but said the driver was taken to the hospital following the incident and is in stable condition.

NEW YORK CITY TAXI CAB PLOWS INTO GROUP OF PEDESTRIANS ON CHRISTMAS DAY, LEAVES AT LEAST 6 INJURED

Taxi cab

A yellow taxi cab crashed into a group of pedestrians. At least six people were injured. (WNYW)

Three others were also hospitalized, police said. Authorities said that a 9-year-old boy was taken to the hospital with lacerations to his leg; a 41-year-old female was taken to the hospital with a head injury; and a 49-year-old female was taken to the hospital with a leg injury.

FIERY BOAT EXPLOSION IN FLORIDA MARINA LEAVES ONE DEAD, SEVERAL INJURED

The other individuals refused further medical treatment following the crash, police said.

Taxi

Image of the taxi cab that crashed into a group of pedestrians on Christmas Day in New York City. (WNYW)

Herald Square is a popular tourist destination, especially during the holiday season, where Broadway, Sixth Avenue and 34th Street meet.

No one was arrested following the accident.

