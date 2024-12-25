Expand / Collapse search
New York City

New York City taxi cab plows into group of pedestrians on Christmas Day, leaves at least 6 injured

Injured pedestrians were taken to area hospital following the taxi cab crash

Sarah Rumpf-Whitten
At least six people were injured when a taxi cab hit them in Herald Square near the iconic Macy's store. (Credit: Fox 5 New York)

A taxi cab plowed into a group of pedestrians in busy New York City, leaving at least six injured at an iconic tourist hot spot on Christmas Day.

The New York Police Department (NYPD) confirmed to Fox News Digital that a taxi cab struck a group of pedestrians at Herald Square at 6th and West 34th Street just after 4 p.m.

The six patients in various conditions were taken to local hospitals for treatment, police said.

Herald Square is a popular tourist destination, especially during the holiday season, where Broadway, Sixth Avenue, and 34th Street meet.

The cause of the incident is still under investigation.

