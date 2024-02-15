Norwegian Cruise Lines security guard 'used his size and strength' and attacked passenger: lawsuit

A woman aboard a Norwegian Cruise Line ship was allegedly overpowered by "a large security guard" and sexually assaulted in a cabin, according to a $75,000 federal lawsuit.

The passenger, identified as Jane Doe, said she was drunk after partying at the heavily promoted Hip Hop Comedy Show and "became lost and confused" as she tried to find her room, according to the lawsuit, which was reviewed by Fox News Digital.

A "large" security guard, who was employed by Almighty Protection Services and identified as John Roe, pretended to help the woman, but instead forced her into a different cabin and overpowered her, the legal action alleges.

"Once in the unfamiliar cabin, John Roe began to touch Plaintiff’s body. Plaintiff tried to get away from John Roe, but he allegedly used his size and strength to prevent Plaintiff from getting away," the lawsuit says. "Against Plaintiff’s will, John Roe forced a kiss on Plaintiff and then forced Plaintiff to her knees."

The alleged incident took place on July 3, 2023, and Almighty Protection Services, which is sub-contracted by the cruise line, knew about the incident by July 5, 2023, but did not take action, according to the lawsuit.

The legal action, which was filed in a Florida federal court on Oct. 31, 2023, says the survivor was helped to her room by a different guard, and she reported the incident to boat police the next day and police in Oakland, where she lived.

Fox News Digital requested comment from Almighty Protection Services and the Norwegian Cruise Line, but neither immediately responded.

DJ Khaled, who promoted the cruise line's event, was named as a defendant for "general negligence" and "negligent hiring, supervision."

The rapper's lawyers filed multiple motions to dismiss the case against him "because it fails to state any plausible claims against Mr. Khaled and improperly commingles claims and causes of action," according to a filing on Tuesday.

Lawyers for Norwegian Cruise Line filed their own motion to dismiss the case on Feb. 1, and made similar arguments. They called the accusations a "shotgun pleading," which means they are vague, conclusory or immaterial to a specific accusation.

The legal bout over dismissing the lawsuit against the cruise line and DJ Khaled continues to play out in a volley of legal arguments that were filed as recently as Tuesday, but a decision has not been made.

Almighty Protection Services has not filed any motions to date. It is unclear if any disciplinary action was taken against the alleged attacker.

The survivor continues to suffer lasting mental issues from the alleged sexual assault, according to the lawsuit.

"Since her attendance at the Summer Cruise Fest which took place on the Norwegian and/or NCL ship, (Jane Doe) has been in psychological counseling and therapy for depression and anxiety resulting from the abuse she suffered from defendants' actions," the lawsuit says.

She "continues to suffer from acute panic attacks and anxiety and deep depression from the assault."