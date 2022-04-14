Expand / Collapse search
US
Published

Northwest forecast to see more snow, rainy weather

Thunderstorms will impact East Coast

Janice Dean
By Janice Dean | Fox News
The major winter storm that brought almost 4 feet of snow and blizzard conditions to the northern Rockies and northern Plains is going to wind down Thursday, but there is more snow and rain moving into the Northwest over the next few days.  

FOX WEATHER UNLEASHES THE 'BEAST' STORM-CHASING NEWS TRUCK

Northwest snow still to come

Northwest snow still to come (Credit: Fox News)

Temperatures will still be well below normal for the Northern Tier of the US.

Eastern severe storm threat

Eastern severe storm threat (Credit: Fox News)

Strong-to-severe thunderstorms along with the risk for heavy rain and flooding will move across the East Coast on Thursday as warm air surges ahead of the front.  

Severe weather threat pushes eastward

Severe weather threat pushes eastward (Credit: Fox News)

Parts of the I-95 corridor could get some very gusty winds and hail.  

Isolated tornadoes will also be possible.

Janice Dean joined FOX News Channel (FNC) in January 2004 where she currently serves as senior meteorologist for the network. In addition, she is the morning meteorologist for FNC’s signature morning show, FOX & Friends (weekdays 6-9AM/ET) as well as contributes to FOX Weather, FOX News Media’s free ad-supported streaming television ("FAST") weather service.

