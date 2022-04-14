Northwest forecast to see more snow, rainy weather

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The major winter storm that brought almost 4 feet of snow and blizzard conditions to the northern Rockies and northern Plains is going to wind down Thursday, but there is more snow and rain moving into the Northwest over the next few days.

FOX WEATHER UNLEASHES THE 'BEAST' STORM-CHASING NEWS TRUCK

Temperatures will still be well below normal for the Northern Tier of the US.

Strong-to-severe thunderstorms along with the risk for heavy rain and flooding will move across the East Coast on Thursday as warm air surges ahead of the front.

Parts of the I-95 corridor could get some very gusty winds and hail.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Isolated tornadoes will also be possible.