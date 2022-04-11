Fox Weather unleashes the 'Beast' storm-chasing news truck

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Fox Weather is ready to roll.

America’s Weather Team has taken delivery of the first of a fleet of storm-chasing news trucks it will be sending across America to keep viewers informed and safe. The Ford F-250-based Fox Weather Beast was custom-built by Accelerated Media Technologies to get it through the toughest conditions to where the news is happening.

The 4x4 news-crew cab truck is powered by a 385 hp V8 engine, has a two-inch body lift and rides on an upgraded suspension and a set of 35-inch all-terrain tires. Unique steel front bumpers provide additional protection and include an integrated winch and tubular push bar.

But the real magic is inside and on top of the truck, where Fox Weather checked all the boxes to create what AMT President Tom Jennings told Fox News Autos is the most advanced weather truck his team has ever created.

Along with a satellite uplink and robust cellular connectivity, the Beast features a remote-controlled roof-mounted FLIR camera that can rotate 360 degrees and provide live video while the Beast is on the move. There’s also an Airmar mobile weather station to collect local meteorological data and a waterproof monitor that slides out of the cargo area for use during live reporting.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

And while the Beast isn’t electric, it is equipped with an 8 kilowatt inverter and backup battery pack that can power the electronics for over half a day with the engine turned off, plus LED auxiliary lighting mounted all around the vehicle to light up the darkest nights and keep the news coming when it’s needed the most.