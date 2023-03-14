Expand / Collapse search
US
Published

Northeast storm brings heavy rain, strong winds of up to 60 mph

Snow in California is also expected again

Janice Dean
By Janice Dean | Fox News
A powerful nor’easter is bringing many hazards to the region for the next few days. 

Rain and snow forecast in the Northeast through Wednesday

Rain and snow forecast in the Northeast through Wednesday (Credit: Fox News)

Heavy rain along the coast along with strong winds will lead to coastal flooding.  

Over 2 feet of snow could fall, especially across the mountains of upstate New York and New England. 

Snow expected in the Northeast through Wednesday

Snow expected in the Northeast through Wednesday (Credit: Fox News)

We are expecting widespread power outages as winds will exceed 50-60 mph in some spots for several hours.

Power outages expected in the Northeast through Wednesday

Power outages expected in the Northeast through Wednesday (Credit: Fox News)

Meanwhile, another major storm is impacting the West Coast, with inches of rain and feet of snow expected in California. 

The threat of flash floods in California through Wednesday morning

The threat of flash floods in California through Wednesday morning (Credit: Fox News)

Flash flooding, mudslides, debris flows and treacherous travel will impact millions of people over the next few days.

