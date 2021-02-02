Northeast snowfall continues as storm pattern to move across US

Snow across the Northeast continues Tuesday as the Nor’Easter that dumped more than 30 inches of snow across parts of New Jersey and Pennsylvania lingers offshore.

The heaviest snow will be over Northern New York and New England.

The U.S. is into an active storm pattern with several areas of low pressure tracking across the country from the West.

PHOTOS: NORTHEAST WINTER WONDERLAND

Heavy rain and mountain snow will move in from the Pacific Northwest and Central California.

This system will then track across the Plains and over the Mississippi Valley eventually into the East on Friday.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Looking ahead to next week, a much deeper arctic blast will invade the U.S. with cold temperatures and more chances at snow, including for the Northeast.

And Happy Groundhog Day! Temperatures are in the mid-20s with snow showers for Punxsutawney, Pa.