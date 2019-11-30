North Carolina woman accused of shooting, killing daughter on Thanksgiving, police say

A North Carolina family’s Thanksgiving ended in violence after a mother allegedly shot and killed her adult daughter, according to local police.

Officers with the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department arrived at the family’s apartment in the 300 block of Krupa Court shortly before 10 p.m., Fox 8 reported, citing a news release.

The officers found a woman with a gunshot wound who was transported to the hospital. The woman, identified as 37-year-old Chante Lavarche Alexander, was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Police said the woman's mother, 56-year-old Elvira Elizabeth Alexander, has been charged with murder and possession of a stolen firearm.

Investigators described the crime as "domestic-related."

A police spokesman said he didn't know whether the suspect has a lawyer who can speak on her behalf.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.