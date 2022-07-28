Expand / Collapse search
North Carolina
Published

North Carolina woman forced to lie about being assaulted

A NC man has been arrested while authorities search for the second

Associated Press
One person was arrested and authorities are looking for a second suspect after they made up a story about a home invasion to cover up an assault on a 73-year-old woman, a sheriff's office said.

Deputies from the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office were called on Wednesday to a home by a woman who told them she had returned to the home to find her boyfriend’s mother badly beaten, news outlets reported. The woman told deputies two men had come to the back door of the house while the victim was home alone, forced their way in and then beat her severely before leaving, the sheriff's office said.

The victim was taken to a local hospital before being transferred to a Winston-Salem hospital with life-threatening injuries, according to the sheriff's office. The sheriff’s office said the victim’s attackers used a broken cinder block and the handle of a hydraulic floor jack to beat the victim for approximately five minutes.

A North Carolina 73-year-old woman was beaten by two men and then forced to lie about it.

Investigators became suspicious of the account of the incident after examining physical evidence. At the hospital, the victim was able to tell detectives that one of her assailants convinced her to lie about what happened.