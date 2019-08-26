Suspected NC watermelon thief's getaway foiled by mud

A suspected watermelon-stealing man in North Carolina was caught in the act after his pickup got stuck in the mud, investigators said.

The Edgecombe County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release that Friday’s incident began when two deputies were assigned to investigate a crops-theft report on Highway 97 near Rocky Mount.

“When they arrived on scene, they found the suspect with a truckload of stolen watermelons, stuck in a field,” the news release said.

The deputies arrested Michael Anthony Bryant on a misdemeanor larceny charge.

Bryant was locked up on a $500 bond, the news release said.

Rocky Mount is an hour's drive northeast of Raleigh.