North Carolina shooting leaves 5 dead, including off-duty police officer; suspect in custody

Five people are dead and two others are injured after a shooting in a neighborhood in Raleigh, North Carolina, on Thursday afternoon.

Officers said a juvenile suspect was taken into custody at a home around 8 p.m. ET. He wasn't identified because of his age.

Raleigh Mayor Mary-Ann Baldwin said during an earlier press conference that five people are dead as a result of the shooting, adding a Raleigh Police Department officer, who was off-duty, is among those killed.

Baldwin said one of those hospitalized is a K-9 officer.

She said that the Raleigh Police Department responded to the scene shortly after 5 p.m. in the area of the Neuse River Greenway.

Raleigh Police Lt. Jason Borneo called it a "heartbreaking day for our city," adding that every officer in their department is a "brother" or a "sister" and the loss of one of their own is a "tragedy."

Speaking in a second press conference shortly before 11 p.m. ET, authorities said one patient had been released from the hospital and the other is critical condition.

Borneo said the suspect's motive is still unknown at this time and there would be another update at 8:30 in the morning.

A representative from WakeMed hospital in Raleigh told Fox News Digital that it has received four patients from the incident.

Police in Raleigh tweeted just before 6 p.m. that it was responding to an active shooting on Thursday and were telling residents to "remain in their homes" if they are near Osprey Cove Drive and Bay Harbor Drive.

"We need to support those in our community who have suffered a terrible loss, a loss of a loved one. We need to support the family of the police officer who was killed and also the police officer who was shot. It's a tragic day because Raleigh police have lost one of its own. I just want to thank the extraordinary officers of the Raleigh Police Department, who even now, right now, are protecting us and putting themselves in harm's way to arrest the suspect," Baldwin said during the press conference.

Baldwin also said that "we must do more" in relation to gun violence.

"We must stop this mindless violence in America. We must address gun violence. We have much to do. And tonight we have much to mourn," Baldwin said.

Fox News Digital has reached out to North Carolina authorities.

"I have spoken with Mayor Baldwin and instructed state law enforcement to provide assistance responding to the active shooter in East Raleigh. State and local officers are on the ground and working to stop the shooter and keep people safe," Cooper said.

A spokesperson for the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives told Fox News Digital that its agents are headed to the scene of the incident.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.