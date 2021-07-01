North Carolina man shoots 2 sisters, father and himself in incident initially thought to be explosion

A North Carolina man shot and killed his father and two teenaged sisters before shooting himself in what officials initially believed to be a house explosion on Wednesday, according to local reports.

Lenoir Fire Chief Kenneth Hair fold Fox News on Wednesday that firefighters discovered the four deceased people inside the home, which endured "some fire damage on the main level" and "minimal fire damage" in the attic and basement, leading authorities to believe the incident had been "some sort of explosion."

Police discovered the four deceased, including shooter Ronald "Jimmy" Ward, 29; Ronald Ward, 58; Katlyn "Katie" Ward, 18; and Emily Ward, 15, inside the house that had been set ablaze, officials told Fox 46 Charlotte.

The Medical Examiner's Office will determine their exact cause of death, the outlet reported.

Police responded Wednesday to 911 calls describing gunshots, a fire and an apparent explosion, according to Fox 46.

An unnamed pastor who spoke with Fox 46 Charlotte Wednesday and who was familiar with the family in question said the Ronald Ward had taken his wife out for infusion treatments and returned home when the explosion killed him, his two daughters and his son, according to the outlet.

The family had been attending his church for some 30 years, the pastor told Fox 46.

The Lenoir Police Department and the State Bureau of Investigations are investigating the assisting the fire department with its investigation of the incident.