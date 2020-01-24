Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

North Carolina
Published

North Carolina man held woman in 'sexual servitude' for 5 years, sheriff says

Associated Press
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for Jan. 24Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for Jan. 24

Fox News Flash top headlines for Jan. 24 are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com

ASHEBORO, N.C.-- A man is accused of keeping a woman "in sexual servitude" for five years, authorities in North Carolina said.

Salvador Espinoza Escobar, 48, was expected in court Friday after being charged with one count of felony human trafficking, the Randolph County Sheriff's Office said in a news release. He was taken into custody Wednesday, the same day the investigation began.

Information from the National Human Trafficking Tip Line helped deputies capture Escobar, the sheriff's office said. He's accused of withholding basic needs from the woman in exchange for forced sexual acts since January 2015.

Human trafficking isn't highly reported in Randolph County, according to the sheriff's office, which said this is its first arrest of this nature. The sheriff's office is working with World Relief Triad -- an organization that helps human trafficking survivors and others -- to help the victim, news outlets reported.

No further information about the victim was expected to be released, for her protection and privacy, the release said.

GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Escobar was being held in the Randolph County Detention Center on a $100,000 secured bond. It's unclear whether he had an attorney who could comment on his behalf.