North Carolina man clad only in tennis shoes told deputies he took ‘date rape’ drug: police

A North Carolina man wearing nothing but tennis shoes in a Kentucky parking lot Tuesday morning told deputies he had taken the “date rape” drug before they arrested him, police said.

Laurel County Sheriff’s Deputies received a call around 10:25 a.m. regarding a naked man in a parking lot in London – about 75 miles south of Lexington, police said.

He reportedly told Laurel County sheriff’s deputies that he had taken GHB and “did not know why he was standing outside his truck naked or how he had gotten there.”

ALABAMA WOMAN ACCUSED OF SEXUALLY TORTURING UNCONSCIOUS MAN: REPORT

GHB, or gamma-hydroxybutyrate, is a drug for treating narcolepsy. It has also been misused for malicious purposes, hence its nickname the “date rape” drug.

GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The man was identified as 46-year-old William J. Casey of Lewisville, N.C. He was charged with indecent exposure, public intoxication, and disorderly conduct, the Lexington Herald-Leader reported. He was being held at the Laurel County Corrections Center, the report said.