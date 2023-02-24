North Carolina juvenile with AR-15 detained at high school basketball game

A juvenile in possession of an AR-15 was detained during a high school basketball game in North Carolina, police said.

Officers responded Thursday night to a call alerting them that a juvenile suspect had brought the gun to Millbrook High School in Raleigh during the game, police said. The suspect was not a student at the high school.

Raleigh Police worked with the Wake County Sheriff's Office and Wake County Public School security to locate the suspect and immediately take him into custody.

Police said they were seeking to have the case proceed in juvenile court.

The investigation is ongoing. Additional officers were present on campus Friday.