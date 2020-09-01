North Carolina mother rescued, 2 children missing after car swept away by floodwaters, rescue boats capsized

A North Carolina mother was rescued but her two young children remain missing after the car they were riding in was swept away by floodwaters early Tuesday morning.

A woman dialed 911 in Smithfield, N.C., around 1 a.m. Tuesday morning to say her car with her two children inside was swept off the road near Galilee Road and West Smithfield Elementary School by floodwaters and landed in the adjacent creek, local TV station WRAL reported.

The car was recovered before 7 a.m., but no one was inside. Four rescue boats capsized amid the turbulent waters.

Rescuers managed to reach the woman and one child, but the child was lost again when one of the boats overturned, Smithfield Fire Chief John Blanton said at a press conference at 8:40 a.m.

He said the effort to find the two missing children remains a search-and-rescue attempt, not a recovery mission, WTVD reported. All responders made it out of the water and were accounted for.

"The water was so turbulent that the boat capsized and they lost the child," Blanton said. "They were able to regain the mother. During the efforts to recover or find the children, they lost four boats. This morning, search efforts have gone out. They have located the vehicle and there's no one in the vehicle, so they're continuing the search this morning.”

The family said the children are aged 4 and 5, according to WRAL.

A flood warning is in effect in Wake and Johnston counties until 10:45 a.m. Some areas in Johnston County were drenched in more than seven inches of rainfall overnight. The creek that the car was swept into feeds into the Neuse River. After more fog clears, Blanton said helicopters will survey the area.