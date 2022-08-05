North Carolina deputies find $17,460 worth of meth and fentanyl during traffic stop

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Law enforcement officials in North Carolina arrested a man who allegedly had $17,460 worth of methamphetamine and fentanyl in the car he was driving.

The Caldwell County Sheriff's Office said that Chad Michael Sampson, 27, was arrested on Thursday at 5:45 p.m. during a traffic stop in Rhodhiss, North Carolina. During the stop, according to the sheriff's office, a Burke County Sheriff’s Office K-9 detected an odor of narcotics, triggering a search of the car.

When deputies searched the 2021 Kia K5 GT Line, 91 grams of methamphetamine and 24 grams of fentanyl were found. The street value of the drugs are $17,460, according to the sheriff's department.

Sampson was arrested and charged with trafficking in methamphetamine and fentanyl, and is being held at the Caldwell Detention Center with a $100,000 secured bond.

Caldwell County Sheriff Alan Jones said "It’s always a good day when agencies can work together and take a drug dealer off the street."