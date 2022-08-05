Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

North Carolina
Published

North Carolina deputies find $17,460 worth of meth and fentanyl during traffic stop

North Carolina officials say that a K-9 alerted deputies to the drugs

Adam Sabes
By Adam Sabes | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for August 5 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for August 5

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Law enforcement officials in North Carolina arrested a man who allegedly had $17,460 worth of methamphetamine and fentanyl in the car he was driving.

The Caldwell County Sheriff's Office said that Chad Michael Sampson, 27, was arrested on Thursday at 5:45 p.m. during a traffic stop in Rhodhiss, North Carolina. During the stop, according to the sheriff's office, a Burke County Sheriff’s Office K-9 detected an odor of narcotics, triggering a search of the car.

The Caldwell County Sheriff's Office said that Chad Michael Sampson, 27, was arrested on Thursday at 5:45 p.m. during a traffic stop in Rhodhiss, North Carolina. During the stop, according to the sheriff's office, a Burke County Sheriff’s Office K-9 detected an odor of narcotics, triggering a search of the car.

The Caldwell County Sheriff's Office said that Chad Michael Sampson, 27, was arrested on Thursday at 5:45 p.m. during a traffic stop in Rhodhiss, North Carolina. During the stop, according to the sheriff's office, a Burke County Sheriff’s Office K-9 detected an odor of narcotics, triggering a search of the car. (Caldwell County Sheriff's Office)

When deputies searched the 2021 Kia K5 GT Line, 91 grams of methamphetamine and 24 grams of fentanyl were found. The street value of the drugs are $17,460, according to the sheriff's department.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The Caldwell County Sheriff's Office said that Chad Michael Sampson, 27, was arrested on Thursday at 5:45 p.m. during a traffic stop in Rhodhiss, North Carolina. During the stop, according to the sheriff's office, a Burke County Sheriff’s Office K-9 detected an odor of narcotics, triggering a search of the car.

The Caldwell County Sheriff's Office said that Chad Michael Sampson, 27, was arrested on Thursday at 5:45 p.m. during a traffic stop in Rhodhiss, North Carolina. During the stop, according to the sheriff's office, a Burke County Sheriff’s Office K-9 detected an odor of narcotics, triggering a search of the car. (Caldwell County Sheriff's Office)

Sampson was arrested and charged with trafficking in methamphetamine and fentanyl, and is being held at the Caldwell Detention Center with a $100,000 secured bond.

Caldwell County Sheriff Alan Jones said "It’s always a good day when agencies can work together and take a drug dealer off the street."

Adam Sabes is a writer for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to Adam.Sabes@fox.com and on Twitter @asabes10.