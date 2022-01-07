Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Nor'easter
Published

Nor’easter dumps over a foot of snow, disrupts travel and hundreds of flights

Winter storm moving through New England area

Greg Norman
By Greg Norman | Fox News
close
Winter weather pounds Kentucky, New York City area Video

Winter weather pounds Kentucky, New York City area

Janice Dean with the FOX Weather forecast.

A winter storm that forecasters are describing as a "quick-hitting Nor'easter" has already dumped more than a foot of snow Friday on some parts of the region. Reports are now emerging of flight cancellations and vehicle accidents along major roadways. 

As of 9:20 a.m. ET, there were 13 inches of snow in Burrillville, Rhode Island, 12.8 inches in Danielson, Connecticut, and 11.5 in Sharon, Massachusetts, according to the National Weather Service's Boston Office.

"A quick-hitting Nor'easter will bring heavy snow to New England through this afternoon," the weather agency said

A truck removes snow from an unplowed road, Friday in East Derry, N.H.

A truck removes snow from an unplowed road, Friday in East Derry, N.H.

WINTER STORMS SLAM MID-SOUTH, CAUSE DOZENS OF ACCIDENTS 

Winter weather warnings and advisories remain in effect for parts of New York, Connecticut, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, New Hampshire and Maine. Snowfall between 4 to 8 inches is expected for most areas. 

More than 2,400 flights have been canceled around the U.S. today, with airports in the New York City area and Boston – which are in the path of the storm – being the hardest hit, according to FlightAware

In Massachusetts, a driver died at about 7:30 a.m. when a car went off Route 140 in Freetown, Massachusetts, state police said.

A commuter bus spun out of control and wound up blocking multiple lanes on the Massachusetts Turnpike just outside Boston early Friday. No injuries were reported, but the bus caused a huge traffic jam. 

A tractor-trailer jackknifed in Greenwich, Connecticut, and forced a temporary closure of Interstate-95 southbound, according to Connecticut State Police. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP 

The storm also affected coronavirus testing sites, many of which have been overwhelmed with long lines.  

Some testing sites in Rhode Island delayed their openings until later in the day, when the storm was expected to start tapering off. Testing sites in Connecticut closed. 

The Associated Press contributed to this report. 

Your Money