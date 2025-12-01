Noem calls for 'full travel ban' on countries 'flooding' US and more top headlines

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Good morning and welcome to Fox News' morning newsletter, Fox News First. And here's what you need to know to start your day ...

TOP 3

1. Noem calls for 'full travel ban' on countries 'flooding' US with immigrants

2. Trump admin investigating Minnesota tax dollars allegedly funding terrorists

3. Trump, AOC blitz campaign trail in must-win special House election

MAJOR HEADLINES

'FEATHER IN HIS CAP' – Elton John reveals what would make Trump one of the 'greatest presidents' in history. Continue reading …

TURF TROUBLE – Giants kicker's bizarre field goal attempt stuns 'Monday Night Football' fans. Continue reading …

DEADLY AMBUSH – 'Beloved' doctor and his wife executed outside their home as police probe nearby suicide. Continue reading …

TRAGIC TRESPASS – Zoo visitor's fatal decision to enter lion enclosure caught on camera in horrific video. Continue reading …

TROUBLE IN PARADISE – Travel warning issued as gangs carry out armed robberies in tropical hotspot. Continue reading …

--

POLITICS

‘MAINSTREAMING HATE’ – Mamdani taps activist who said 'we can abolish police' to key transition committee. Continue reading …

DOUBLE HIT – Spec ops chief ordered deadly Caribbean strike ‘in self-defense’ with Hegseth’s sign-off. Continue reading …

MEDICAL UPDATE – Trump MRI results drop as White House confronts questions over president’s health. Continue reading …

TENSIONS RISE – Trump's escalation with Maduro halts deportation flights to Venezuela. Continue reading …

Click here for more cartoons…



MEDIA

SHUT OUT – Over 100 California colleges accused of discriminating against US-born students in new DOJ complaint. Continue reading …

‘UNTHINKABLE’ – Madonna pens scathing post against Trump for decision to ignore World AIDS Day. Continue reading …

MASK OFF – Far-left writer says USA would be a 's---hole country' without diverse immigrants. Continue reading …

TINSELTOWN MONEY – 'Big checks are being written': Hollywood elites back Newsom for 2028 battle. Continue reading …

OPINION

LIZ PEEK – Massive Minnesota welfare heist proves Democrats can't police their own mess. Continue reading …

HUGH HEWITT – Morning Glory: Trump has the authority to strike the narco-states poisoning the US. Continue reading …



--

IN OTHER NEWS

MONDAY NIGHT MAYHEM – Patriots complete rare NFL feat not seen since 1999 as Giants crumble. Continue reading …

GAME CHANGER – SCORE Act receives support from over 20 conservative groups as NIL reform fight revs up. Continue reading …

AMERICAN CULTURE QUIZ – Test yourself on TV sitcom stars and exceptional explorers. Take the quiz here …

SEALED SECRETS – Untouched Roman sarcophagus offers chilling glimpse at moment frozen in time. Continue reading …

HIGH DRAMA – Rescuers leap into action when sky-dining attraction stalls in midair. Continue reading …

WATCH

TOM HOMAN – Trump admin is committed to finding every illegal immigrant not properly vetted under Biden. See video …

KAROLINE LEAVITT – Fake news portal exists, and we need to hold media accountable. See video …

LISTEN

Tune in to the FOX NEWS RUNDOWN PODCAST for a breakdown of Tennessee’s unexpectedly competitive special election and what’s at stake for control of the House. Check it out ...

FOX WEATHER

What's it looking like in your neighborhood? Continue reading…













FOLLOW FOX NEWS ON SOCIAL MEDIA

Facebook

Instagram

YouTube

Twitter

LinkedIn









SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTERS

Fox News First

Fox News Opinion

Fox News Lifestyle

Fox News Entertainment (FOX411)

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS

Fox News

Fox Business

Fox Weather

Fox Sports

Tubi

WATCH FOX NEWS ONLINE

Fox News Go

Thank you for making us your first choice in the morning! We'll see you in your inbox first thing Wednesday.