Trump MRI results drop as White House confronts mounting questions over president’s health

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt released details on President Donald Trump's MRI scan that was conducted in October, reading the results of the examination during Monday's press briefing that showed he was in good health.

Trump's health has fallen under increasing scrutiny from the media in recent months, including when it was revealed that Trump underwent a second routine physical for the year in October, which included an MRI scan. Leavitt reported the medical imaging procedure found Trump as healthy.

"As part of President Trump's comprehensive executive physical advanced imaging was performed because men in his age group benefit from a thorough evaluation of cardiovascular and abdominal health," Leavitt read from the report Monday.

"The purpose of this imaging is preventative to identify any issues early, confirm overall health, and ensure the president maintains long-term vitality and function," Leavitt continued. "President Trump's cardiovascular imaging was perfectly normal. No evidence of arterial narrowing impairing blood flow or abnormalities in the heart or major vessels. The heart chambers are normal in size, the vessel walls appear smooth and healthy, and there are no signs of inflammation or clotting. Overall, his cardiovascular system shows excellent health."

Trump is the oldest man to be inaugurated president, with the media increasingly turning their attention to the president's health after repeated photos since February show bruising on Trump's hand, while photos from July showed the president with swollen legs.

Leavitt, as well as Trump, repeatedly have brushed off questions and concern surrounding his health, pointing to physical examinations in April, and then again in October, that found the president "remains in excellent health."

"His abdominal imaging is also perfectly normal. All major organs appear very healthy and well perfused," Leavitt continued Monday of Trump's MRI. "Everything evaluated is functioning within normal limits with no acute or chronic concerns. In summary, this level of detailed assessment is standard for an executive physical at President Trump's age and confirms that he remains in excellent overall health."

"Again, we will provide that to you," she added. "I think that's quite a bit of detail. And in the effort of transparency, the president promised it last night and we have delivered today."

Trump was questioned about the MRI Sunday evening, saying he would release the report while underscoring it was "perfect" and adding that it did not focus on scanning his brain.

"If they want to release it, it’s OK with me to release it," Trump said. "It’s perfect."

"If you want to have it released, I’ll release it," he continued.

Media concern over Trump's health follows the current White House's repeated criticisms of journalists over their lack of reporting on then-President Joe Biden's mental acuity and physical fitness when he served in the Oval Office.

The media did not have a large focus on Biden's health until the election cycle, when he was pressed to drop out his re-election effort to retain the White House as political allies called on him to pass the torch to a younger generation. Biden ultimately dropped out of the race in July 2024.