Younghoe Koo's field goal attempt goes horribly wrong as special teams woes continue for Giants

The New York Giants’ special teams are having a rough night in Foxborough, as kicker Younghoe Koo had the most bizarre first attempt at a field goal in the "Monday Night Football" matchup with the New England Patriots.

After tight end Theo Johnson was unable to make a touchdown catch, the Giants were looking to make it a seven-point game with a 47-yard field goal by Koo, who has kicked for New York the past three games.

But when Koo stepped into his kick, for whatever reason, he put his foot into the turf and just came up lame without making contact with the football.

It appeared Koo’s left foot planted too close to the ball, which might have thrown him off. But he simply didn’t follow through with the kick, and holder and punter Jamie Gillan was drilled by multiple Patriots for what’s technically a sack in the stat sheet.

The play was a massive shift of momentum as the Giants got a stop they desperately needed coming off a touchdown drive in what was a 17-0 game to start.

The reason for the big deficit was another special teams blunder for the Giants, but an impressive Patriots rep as Marcus Jones ran back a punt from Gillan 94 yards for the game’s first touchdown.

And things got worse for New York after the Patriots made it 24-7 thanks to a perfectly thrown ball by Drake Maye to Kyle Williams, as Giants returner Gunner Olszewski was drilled by Christian Elliss on a kick return.

He fumbled the football after the helmet-to-helmet contact, and the Patriots recovered. They would eventually add another three points on the board.

New York came into this primetime matchup having the exact opposite season of the Patriots, who are winners of their last nine games. The Giants have lost six straight games, and their loss to the Detroit Lions in overtime last week had them officially eliminated from playoff contention.

There was some hope, though, as rookie quarterback Jaxson Dart was out of concussion protocol. But special teams mishaps crushed any momentum the Giants had, as they walked into the locker room down 30-7 in Foxborough.

