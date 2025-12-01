Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

New York Giants

Younghoe Koo's field goal attempt goes horribly wrong as special teams woes continue for Giants

Koo simply didn't kick a 47-yard field goal attempt, and the Patriots took advantage

Scott Thompson By Scott Thompson Fox News
close
Lions hold off Giants in OT behind Jahmyr Gibbs' 'OUTSTANDING Performance' 🦁 NFL on FOX Video

Lions hold off Giants in OT behind Jahmyr Gibbs' 'OUTSTANDING Performance' 🦁 NFL on FOX

Kenny Albert and Jonathan Vilma broke down the Detroit Lions' OT win over the New York Giants.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

The New York Giants’ special teams are having a rough night in Foxborough, as kicker Younghoe Koo had the most bizarre first attempt at a field goal in the "Monday Night Football" matchup with the New England Patriots.

After tight end Theo Johnson was unable to make a touchdown catch, the Giants were looking to make it a seven-point game with a 47-yard field goal by Koo, who has kicked for New York the past three games.

But when Koo stepped into his kick, for whatever reason, he put his foot into the turf and just came up lame without making contact with the football.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

A Fox One and Fox Nation bundle offer

Bundle FOX One and FOX Nation to stream the entire FOX Nation library, plus live FOX News, Sports, and Entertainment at our lowest price of the year. The offer ends on Jan. 4, 2026. (Fox One; Fox Nation)

It appeared Koo’s left foot planted too close to the ball, which might have thrown him off. But he simply didn’t follow through with the kick, and holder and punter Jamie Gillan was drilled by multiple Patriots for what’s technically a sack in the stat sheet.

GIANTS' JAXSON DART TAKES HUGE HIT FROM PATRIOTS LINEBACKER, SPARKING SIDELINE SKIRMISH

The play was a massive shift of momentum as the Giants got a stop they desperately needed coming off a touchdown drive in what was a 17-0 game to start.

The reason for the big deficit was another special teams blunder for the Giants, but an impressive Patriots rep as Marcus Jones ran back a punt from Gillan 94 yards for the game’s first touchdown.

Younghoe Koo lines up kick

Younghoe Koo of the New York Giants lines up a kick during the second quarter against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium on Dec. 1, 2025 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Kathryn Riley/Getty Images)

And things got worse for New York after the Patriots made it 24-7 thanks to a perfectly thrown ball by Drake Maye to Kyle Williams, as Giants returner Gunner Olszewski was drilled by Christian Elliss on a kick return.

He fumbled the football after the helmet-to-helmet contact, and the Patriots recovered. They would eventually add another three points on the board.

New York came into this primetime matchup having the exact opposite season of the Patriots, who are winners of their last nine games. The Giants have lost six straight games, and their loss to the Detroit Lions in overtime last week had them officially eliminated from playoff contention.

Younghoe Koo misses kick

New York Giants place kicker Younghoe Koo (37) makes an extra point during the second quarter against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium on Dec. 1, 2025. (Eric Canha/Imagn Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

There was some hope, though, as rookie quarterback Jaxson Dart was out of concussion protocol. But special teams mishaps crushed any momentum the Giants had, as they walked into the locker room down 30-7 in Foxborough.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.

Scott Thompson is a sports writer for Fox News Digital.

Close modal

Continue